Holywell teen claimed he had been bullied into downloading indecent images

A Flintshire 18-year-old claimed he had been bullied in school to look at indecent images of children.

But an investigation showed he continued to search for such images after he left school.

It was said in court to have become an addiction.

Defendant Morgan Andrew Abbott, of Lower Dee View Road in Greenfield, Holywell, was given a suspended custodial sentence.

At Mold Crown Court, Judge Niclas Parry gave him a 16-month youth custody sentence but suspended it for two years.

The 18-year-old was ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and placed on 60 days’ rehabilitation.

Abbott was ordered to register with the police as a sex offender for 10 years and a 10-year sexual harm prevention order was made.

He admitted downloading 115 indecent images and movies of children at the most serious category A; 99 images at category B, and 288 images and movies of children at category C.

Abbott admitted that in November last year he distributed indecent images/movies of children in all three categories.

He admitted possessing 244 prohibited images of children and possessing six extreme pornographic images, which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing an act of oral sex with an animal, namely a dog.

Judge Parry told him that it took a police investigation and his arrest for him to realise the seriousness of what he had been involved with.

He had searched for material which depicted the abuse of very young children.

“It has taken this prosecution for you to understand that children who are abused suffer trauma which is immeasurable, “ he said.

Some of the images depicted the most serious abuse of very young children. His case was seriously aggravated by the fact that some of the images had been shared, he said.

Judge Parry warned that the distribution offences could attract sentences of up to five years.

But he was only 18, he committed the offences when he was immature, inquisitive and naïve, and experimenting sexually.

He had no previous convictions and he had pleaded guilty.

If he received an immediate sentence then he would be released relatively early without any of the issues and problems he had being addressed, the judge told him. He had therefore decided to suspend the sentence.

David Mainstone, prosecuting, said that last August the police executed a search warrant at his address in Greenfield where he lived with his parents.

Police had received intelligence that indecent images of children were being downloaded at that address.

His parents answered the door, the defendant immediately appeared nervous, police seized a number of devices and he was arrested.

In a prepared statement he said that he had downloaded images and said that he was under pressure from boys at school to do so.

But an investigation showed that he had continued to download images after he had left school and when he could not be said to be under pressure from anyone, the prosecutor said.

He made no comment in a second interview.

It became clear to police that he had distributed some images to third parties via Skype.

Search terms used on his laptop showed that he was “specifically looking for this sort of material.”

Robin Boag, defending, said this client was a young man of good character with no convictions and who had pleaded guilty at an early stage.

The distribution was limited to two individuals in November of last year.

“That is the extent of it,” he said.

His explanation did not excuse his behaviour.

He had initially been bullied into doing it but he accepted that it had carried on from there.

“There had been some encouragement and then he accepts it became an addiction,” he said.

The defendant was immature, had been “statemented in school” and the programme suggested by the probation service under a rehabilitation order could be done to ensure that such behaviour did not continue.

It would be intensive and was not “a soft option”, said Mr Boag.