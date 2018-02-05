Gwersyllt learner driver took cocaine before driving

A LEARNER driver has been banned after failing a roadside test for cocaine.

Iain Scott Jones, 30, of Renfrew Close, Gwersyllt, pleaded guilty to being above the drug drive limit when he appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

The 30-year-old also pleaded guilty to having no driving licence or insurance.

Justin Espie, prosecuting, said: “It was 3am when officers on patrol in Hillcrest noticed a vehicle which was showing up as having no insurance. The defendant said he knew he shouldn’t be driving as he didn’t have a licence, and he had taken cocaine that evening.”

Scott was found to have 800 microgrammes of cocaine in his system. The legal limit is 50mcg.

David Matthews, defending, said Jones “had no intention of driving that evening” but added: “On the evening in question he had split up with his partner and took consolation in drugs, but was asked to assist people with a lift home from town. It was a stupid decision to pick them up.”

Magistrates endorsed his licence for having no licence or insurance, and for driving while above the limit he was disqualified for 18 months.

He will also pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.