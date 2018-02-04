Wrexham man high on drink and drugs threatened partner with meat cleaver

A Wrexham man became paranoid and controlling when high on alcohol and drugs, threatening his partner with a knife and meat cleaver.

Rikki Lee Dulson’s partner feared that she would be killed and pleaded for her life for the sake of her three children.

He went to her home looking for men which did not exist, Mold Crown Court was told.

Dulson, 27, of Montrose Gardens in Caia Park, admitted a charge of controlling and coercive behaviour following an incident which lasted most of the night in October of last year.

He was jailed for 21 months and a five year restraining order was made not to approach her or go within 100 metres of her home.

Judge Nicolas Parry told him: “This is about controlling a woman. This about the bullying of a woman. It is about the degradation and humiliation of a woman.”

His victim over many hours had been subjected to violence and threats and she feared she would be attacked with a knife and a meat cleaver.

He taunted her and interrogated her and at one stage she was pleading that as her children’s mother she should not lose her life.

Prosecutor David Mainstone said that fortunately her three children were not at home.

The defendant had spent the day drinking. He arrived at his partner’s home drunk and was paranoid that she was going to leave him and was going out with other men behind her back.

“He began searching the house for these other men which were a figment of his imagination,” Mr Mainstone explained.

The defendant sat on the sofa with her, kept accusing her of seeing other men, and she then felt a forceful blow to her face which caused her nose to bleed. He then started to apologise for hurting her and began to calm down and she re-assured him that she was not seeing anyone else.

The defendant claimed he had hit her with a phone, but she said it felt like flesh and after her nose stopped bleeding she was left with bruising to the right eye.

“Unfortunately the defendant continued to drink after the assault and she saw him take a couple of lines of cocaine,” said Mr Mainstone.

He then accused her of having affairs again and it continued into the early hours. The doors were locked and she did not feel that she could leave.

She was scared and vulnerable, the defendant had her mobile telephone and at one stage when she went to change after drink had been spilled on her clothing, he followed her and said he was checking for other men.

He started going through her phone looking for what he termed incriminating texts and then got a knife with a five or six inch blade and put it in his pocket.

She asked him to put it away and he threw it into the dining room and said he would never hurt her. But the next minute he said he would put a knife through her head and cut her head off.

As the night went on she was unable to sleep and at one point he jumped up and checked under the stairs and the shed looking for other men.

Her denials simply made him angry.

He then asked where the machete was, she did not know what he was talking about because she did not have one, and he then put a meat cleaver in his pocket.

The defendant was sometimes calm and other times he would go back to accusing her again.

At one stage he said he heard a voice upstairs.

There was no one there but he was shouting to whoever was there to come down.

He pulled the cleaver out and said he would give her one more chance to name who she was having an affair with.

The prosecutor said that Dulson threatened her that if she screamed he would cut her up. She feared for her life and said she did not want her kids to grow up with their mum.

Dulson then burst into tears and apologised and at 8am let her go to the shops to get cigarettes.

She returned for fear of what he would do if she did not.

He was calmer, watching television, he wanted more drink and she refused to get any. A relative was asked to get some and he started drinking again.

His paranoia returned and she realised she had to leave, made an excuse, went to her mother’s and told her what had happened.

The police were called.

In a victim impact statement she told how she had been in a 10-month relationship with the defendant but was no longer the same person.

The defendant, she said, had “broken her”, constantly putting her down.

Defending barrister Andrew Green said that it was a serious offence and custody was inevitable. His client had been self-medicating on alcohol and drugs and that contributed to his behaviour.

He had his own mental health issues.

Mr Green said that his client’s remand in custody had been a stabilising period in his life. He was not using drugs, and was seeking construction qualifications while in prison.