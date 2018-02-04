Delyn MP visits railway line upgrades in Flint

Multi-million pound upgrades to the North Wales mainline will bring train travel into “the 21st century.”

David Hanson, Labour MP for Delyn, visited the rail upgrade works that have taken place in Flint to the North Wales mainline.

The investments to the North Wales mainline are worth £50 million and will have modern signalling incorporated into the line.

The old signals dated back to the Victorian era. The new signals will dramatically improve the efficiency of the line and reduce delays.

Signals have been updated with new track laid along the line, enabling trains to change onto the opposite line.

These upgrades will be completed by March and were funded by the Department for Transport.

Mr Hanson said: “The investment of £50m into the North Wales mainline is much needed and welcomed. The new signals will mean that our train track is now in the 21st century. When the work is completed in March 2018 it will mean that we have a more reliable and resilient if a train breaks down.

“There is still much more that needs to be done to ensure that we have access to a decent railway. I’m still pressing for electrification of the whole line and Delyn is still only served by one stop, Flint. We need to ensure that more communities can use the railways and connect them with people wishing to holiday or work in our towns and villages.

“The North Wales Growth Deal is still to be settled and I will be working with my colleagues to ensure that funding for infrastructure investment is at its core.”