Volunteers clear up after arson attack on community project garage in Brynteg

VOLUNTEERS and community members have been clearing out fire-damaged items from a community project’s garage following a Wrexham arson attack.

Earlier this week the Leader reported how firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a detached garage at Brynteg Community House in Darby Road, Brynteg, on Saturday afternoon.

The fire, which was started deliberately as residents played bingo in the house next door, damaged a variety of garden furniture and items used in the summer.

Video and pictures by Craig Colville

Volunteer Sandra Williams, 70, told the Leader: “There’s been a large amount of hard work by the volunteers – one person has done most of the pressure washing and cleaning out because we’re all a bit old and and you have to consider what people can do.

“Another man who has a local business has used his van to take away things from the garage for us. People have been shocked and asking ‘why pick on us?’.

“Some people have come in and offered help as well, but we’re limited in what we can do until everything has been sorted and the insurance has been looked into.

“The garage doors were saved, which is very positive. They were painted by young people as a project a few years ago and we thought we had lost them because they had buckled, but they have not. We had just had the garden done by Groundwork North Wales and the idea was that we’d put the garden chairs from the garage out on the patio – but they will need to be replaced now.”

Brynteg Community House is run entirely by volunteers for the benefit of Broughton residents.

Two fire crews from Wrexham used a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, two sets of breathing apparatus and lighting to put the blaze out.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the arson but anyone with information can contact North Wales Police on 101 using reference number W010399.