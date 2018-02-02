Teenager questioned over barn blaze that killed livestock in Holywell

A teenager has been questioned by police following a suspected arson at a barn that killed livestock.

North Wales Police confirmed that a 15-year-old youth has been questioned in connection with a fire at a barn off Moor Lane, Holywell, yesterday.

The “devastating” blaze killed five calves at the barn belonging to farmer Rhys Davies, who feared it could have put him out of business.

Several appliances from St Asaph, Deeside, Flint, and Holywell attended the fire just after 2.20am.

North Wales Police said the teenager was also questioned for a “number of other offences” as well as the fire.