Running a by-election in tragic circumstances something 'no-one wants' admits Alyn and Deeside returning officer

The man in charge of running Tuesday’s Welsh Assembly by-election admits it is something “none of us wants” in such “tragic circumstances.”

Colin Everett, Flintshire Council chief executive and returning officer, said the authority’s election team will provide a professional job in the midst of an emotionally charged poll next week.

More than 64,000 people are registered to cast their vote in the Alyn and Deeside by-election on February 6.

The vote was triggered following the death of former AM Carl Sargeant on November 7, days after he had been sacked as Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children.

Mr Everett said preparations for the vote had taken into account the emotive circumstances dominating the election, describing them as “not easy calls to make”.

He said: “We’ve had some big elections recently and the team is well up-to-date.

“None of us wants to run a by-election in these tragic circumstances and we’re conscious of the fact people are still grieving.

“We’ll do our job professionally and everyone needs to make sure they use their vote and think of the future.”

Tuesday’s vote is the first by-election in a Flintshire constituency since the establishment of the Assembly 19 years ago and only the fourth in the institution’s history.

In 2016, just 35 per cent of eligible voters came out when Mr Sargeant won his Alyn and Deeside seat and Mr Everett said increasing turnout figures was something he and the elections team had worked towards.

“Our roles aren’t just about running the election with a good safe outcome, it’s about ensuring participations but we can only do so much,” he said.

“People are responsible for using their own vote.

“Access to elections is very good and very open but it’s not a good reflection on the county if we have one of the lowest turn outs.”

More than 100 staff will be on duty at 42 polling stations on February 6 with the vote open between 7am to 10pm.

More than 10,000 postal votes have been issued and half of them have been returned already.

The returning officer said engaging with voters in new ways had been key to ensuring people used their vote next week.

He said: “We’ve made an even bigger effort than normal with social media.

“We’re constantly reminding people that the election is on and is on a Tuesday, which in itself is unusual.

“With it being a by-election it also stands alone unlike regular elections.”