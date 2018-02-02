Flintshire's "head-hunter" scouts for love on TV series

The ‘Golden Girl’ of Flintshire will be making a television appearance far from her conventional sort.

Jade Jones, 2012 and 2016 Olympic gold medallist in Taekwondo, will swap her “head-hunter” title for one closer to her heart as she is set to appear on E4’s “Celebs Go Dating.”

The fourth series of the popular show, which involves dating experts Nadia Essex and Eden Blackman setting celebrities up with regular members of the public, will be back on our screens this weekend as Jade meets her new match – outside of the ring.

Jade’s fans are eager to see whether the 24 year-old, known for her MBE-worthy fighting abilities, will trade her world famous kicks and fists for love.

The Flint athlete gained her nickname “headhunter” due to her style of fighting, where she would aim for shots to her opponent’s head rather than their body in a bid to score higher points.

The show promises to be “back with a bang” as Jade joins other celebrities in their quest for real love, including Gemma Collins, Mike Thalassitis, Tallia Storm, London Hughes, Ollie Locke, and Jonathan Lipnicki.

When filming kicked off in November 2017, Kate Maddigan,commissioning editor for Channel 4 said: "Celebs Go Dating is back with a bang, Essex’s biggest diva, two outrageous Chelsea boys, Brooklyn Beckham’s ex, an Olympian, a child star who is all grown up, an outspoken comedian and Muggy Mike.

"Eden and Nadia have their work cut out and this series is shaping up to be the most explosive yet and I for one cannot wait to see if we can find them love."

Celeb’s Go Dating will appear on E4 on Sunday, February 4, at 9pm.