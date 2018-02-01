Wrexham and Flintshire school gradings: How did your school shape up?
Reporter:
Jonathan Grieve
Thursday 1 February 2018 15:10
Welsh Government figures revealing the ranking of schools across Wrexham and Flintshire have been released.
Education secretary Kirsty Williams announced the latest rankings covering the last 12 months, which rates every school across the country as red, amber, yellow or green.
The system places all the primary and secondary schools in the country into one of four categories based on a colour to demonstrate the level of support they need.
The colours range from green – reserved for the best performing schools – through to yellow, amber and red for the worst. Nationwide, 85.3 per cent of primary schools and 68.3 per cent of secondary schools are now in the green and yellow categories.
This increase from last year continues the upward trend since 2015.
There has been a very small rise in the proportion of red schools – those identified as needing most support – by 0.4 percentage points in the primary sector and 2.9 percentage points in the secondary sector.
Forty five per cent of special schools have been categorised as green, and needing less support, with no schools categorised as red and in need of most support.
In Wrexham, 19 schools have been ranked green. In contrast, two primary schools and three secondary schools have been categorised as red – Acton Primary School, Brymbo St Mary’s, Ysgol Morgan Llwyd, Ysgol Bryn Alyn and Rhosnesni High School.
In neighbouring Flintshire, 27 schools were ranked green and just one, Ysgol Treffynnon, was classed as red.
