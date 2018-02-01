Woman sexually assaulted as she delivered card on Deeside

A Deeside man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a woman who called at his home with a card.

Michael Stephen McCloud, 58, was alleged to have grabbed her breasts like an old-fashioned horn and gone “beep, beep”.

It was also alleged he touched her private parts over her clothing.

McCloud, a carer for his parents who are both in their 90s, said no such thing had happened.

He said his DNA analysis which showed that his saliva was on her cheek must have come from him when he gave her a hug as she sat in her car and he wished her all the best.

But he was convicted of sexual assault following the incident in June.

At Flintshire Magistrates Court McCloud, a man of good character from Uplands Avenue in Connah’s Quay, was rebailed pending an all options pre-sentence report.

Prosecutor Angela Narey alleged that he asked the complainant for a kiss, grabbed her around the top of her body and started touching her breasts with his hands after he answered his door.

The woman said he went “beep, beep” as he did so in an action like using an old-fashioned horn.

He touched her private parts and her bum over her clothing and when she returned to her car it was alleged that he crouched down in the doorway and started kissing her to the face even though he had black eyes and a cut lip.

It was alleged he was laughing as he squeezed her left breast.

She was able to drive off with the door open as she said he blew kisses at her.

Police were called but McCloud denied anything untoward had happened.

He said the woman delivered a card and he followed her to the car where he gave her a hug and wished her all the best.

Questioned by solicitor Victoria Evans, defending, McCloud said his lips were not cut and he must have brushed against her cheek.

He said he did not have a clue why she had made the allegations but she had got it all wrong.

Miss Evans suggested the complainant had made it up but the woman denied the claim.