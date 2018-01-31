Weather warning for ice in North and Mid Wales

A yellow weather warning for ice is in place across areas of North and Mid Wales.

The Met Office warning, which covers areas including Wrexham and Flintshire, was put in place at 6pm on Wednesday evening and will end at 10am on Thursday morning.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Following a spell of rain, sleet and snow, temperatures will fall quickly allowing ice to form on untreated surfaces.

"Further showers of rain, sleet and snow will follow in the west on Thursday morning, potentially diluting overnight treatments.

"Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces are possible.”

For more information, visit www.metoffice.gov.uk