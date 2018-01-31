Up to 19 jobs expected to go at Wrexham firm Prysmian Cables

Up to 19 workers are set to be made redundant from Prysmian Cables.

Workers were called into meetings with bosses at the firm’s base on Wrexham Industrial Estate earlier this week and informed between 12 to 19 roles were at risk.

The Leader understands there are five workers on temporary contracts who will not be retained, with the firm hoping to meet the rest of the job losses through voluntary redundancies.

Union officials were briefed and are urging workers not to be alarmed at the prospect.

The firm has an ageing workforce in Wrexham and it is thought there will be enough staff willing to take voluntary redundancies that compulsory job losses should be avoided.

Neil Beveridge, regional officer for Unite, told the Leader: “Prysmian Systems and Cables Ltd formally entered into consultation with Unite the Union on Monday regarding a proposed reduction in headcount.

“The company have stated they face significant challenges in the current marketplace and, as a result, management at the Wrexham facility confirmed that between 12-19 jobs will be cut from the workforce by the end of February.

“We have agreed a “volunteer” approach with Prysmian as a first step but we have also made our opposition to any compulsory redundancies clear to management.

“It will undoubtedly be an unsettling time for the workforce and their families and Unite will be supporting our members in the coming weeks as we work our way through a difficult period together.”

Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths said: “It is always extremely disappointing and deeply regrettable when local jobs are under threat and my sympathy goes out to all those workers affected and their families.

“I’m unaware if the company has contacted the Welsh Government to seek assistance.

“I’ll write to the cabinet secretary for economy and infrastructure –AM Ken Skates – as a matter of urgency to enquire whether there’s any support available to Prysmian Cables.”