Mature woman was indecently assaulted while shopping in Flintshire

A woman who remonstrated with two men for their lewd behaviour in a shop ended up being sexually assaulted by one of them.

Vaughan Alan Johnson, 34, turned to her and grabbed her breasts over her clothing, causing great alarm.

She called her partner who turned up outside the shop and he was assaulted by both Johnson and Jamie Worrall.

Johnson, of Crossfield Road in Greenfield, had previously denied a sexual assault, a common assault and criminal damage to the man’s car.

But the damage allegation was dropped at Flintshire Magistrates Court when he changed his plea and accepted the sexual assault and the physical assault.

Worrall, 28, of Aber Las, Flint, changed his plea to guilty of common assault on the man.

The case against both was adjourned for sentence. Johnson was rebailed and Worrall was remanded in custody.

Prosecutor Jim Neary said the complainant – “a mature lady" – was in a shop in Holywell with her daughter on August 15.

The defendants, he told the Mold court, were in the shop “behaving in a crass and lewd manner”.

He said the woman challenged them about their behaviour but Johnson grabbed the victim over her clothing on her breas.s causing extreme alarm.

It was in a public place and it was a disgusting thing to do from her point of view, Mr Neary.

Simon Simmons, defending, said they were both extremely drunk, falling about and generally making a nuisance of themselves.

Johnson accepted touching her breasts, he said, and Mr Simmons demonstrated with his hands how his client had done it.

It would have been disturbing for her and caused annoyance but he said in terms of sentencing for offences of sexual touching, it was at the lower end of the scale of seriousness.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and adjourned the case for pre-sentence reports.