Arsonists torch community facility's garage in Brynteg while residents play bingo

Defiant volunteers have vowed to carry on after arsonists set fire to a community garage while residents were playing bingo.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly before 3.50pm on Saturday reporting a fire in the detached garage of Brynteg Community House in Darby Road, Brynteg.

Volunteer Sandra Williams, 70, has been giving her time at the community interest company – which is run entirely by volunteers and has a café – for several years.

She said: “The house was being used by community members who were playing a game of bingo at the time someone was trying to set fire to the garage.

“After people had left someone smelled burning and the fire brigade was called. They were fantastic and they were here so quickly.

“The garage had a barbecue in it and things that we use for events. There were things our customers use to sit outside as well like chairs and tables.

“It is annoying that someone has done this and perhaps stopped other people from using it – we are here for the benefit of the community of Broughton.

“We will carry on regardless. You can’t be beaten by someone who thinks this is fun. Someone has to clean up the mess – we’re all volunteers and we all have lives outside of this but it needs doing.”

Nigel Williams, ward councillor for Gwenfro, said: “It is a mindless act. The reason I feel so strongly about it is that the community house is run for the good of the community, young and old.

“People give their time to do that and they keep equipment in the garage.

“I have been there myself to see it and I have seen the CCTV. They are not adults, which is a concern.

“We had a problem with bins being set alight in November and now this. Where is it going to end up?

“It could have been a lot worse but I think we need to work together with the police and the council housing enforcement department because someone will get seriously hurt.”

Two crews from Wrexham were sent to the scene, where firefighters used a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera, two sets of breathing apparatus and lighting to tackle the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service told the Leader various garden items and furniture were fire-damaged as a result and that the detached garage itself was damaged.

Mrs Williams, who lives in Brynteg, told the Leader anyone who wants to volunteer at the community house can get in touch on 01978 756650.

Anyone who has information can contact police on 101 with reference number W010399.