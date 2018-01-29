Wrexham AFC fan who 'never wins anything' triumphs in Leader's Reds ticket competition

A WREXHAM AFC fan struck it lucky in a Leader competition to win tickets to watch the Reds.

John Williams, of Monger Road, Hightown, took his son and two grandchildren to watch the Reds play promotion rivals Tranmere Rovers at The Racecourse on Saturday.

The family were among a bumper crowd who saw the vital clash.

Mr Williams won the tickets through a competition in the Leader and was

delighted to find out he had won.

He said: “I never win anything so it was a big shock when I found out.

“I wasn’t going to go to the match so this was a nice surprise.”