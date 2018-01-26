Man's body found in Wrexham

A man’s body was found in the early hours of Friday morning.

Police were called to the A5156 Wrexham link road at about 3.29am after the discovery.

Officers closed the road both ways between the A483 at Gresford and Borras Roundabout for about an hour following the body being found.

A North Wales Police spokesman said: “Police were called at 3.29am today, Friday ,January 26, to the report of a body of a man found hanging from a bridge at the side of the A5156, Wrexham link road.

”The death is not being treated as suspicious.”