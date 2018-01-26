Extra police in place for Wrexham's sell-out derby clash against Tranmere

Extra police officers will be on duty as thousands of football fans attend Wrexham AFC’s vital match on Saturday.

The Reds host near-neighbours and fellow promotion hopefuls Tranmere Rovers at The Racecourse (kick-off 3pm), with a sell-out crowd expected.

Paul Wycherley, Wrexham town centre inspector, told the Leader that officers will deal ‘robustly’ with any disorder on the day.

He said: “For me this is a big match in terms of the attendance we’re expecting.

“This fixture has attracted a lot of interest and with that in mind people will see more officers on duty that day.

“The vast majority of people are going to be well behaved and enjoy the game, but unfortunately there will be some people turning up looking for a confrontation.

“I want people to be aware that the number of police officers is proportionate to the number of people we have visiting.

“There will be a lot of people and we have to ensure their safety – both those going to the match and people in the town.”

Wrexham AFC secretary Geraint Parry said: “We’ve still got about 400 tickets left but we have been selling about 500 or 600 a day, so if it keeps up at that rate we will be at about 8,500 for the

weekend – the response has been amazing.

“Come and enjoy the game – we want people to enjoy themselves and also to respect fellow fans.”