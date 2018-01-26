Birthday celebrations for Welsh language centre in Wrexham

A Welsh centre saved from closure is celebrating its sixth birthday tonight.

Saith Seren in Chester Street will be marking the momentous occasion with a performance by the highly-regarded Rhos Male Voice Choir from 8pm.

In 2015, the venue was thrown a lifeline at the 11th hour after supporters donated enough money to cover its rent.

It opened as a Welsh language centre in 2012 and proved popular with Welsh learners

keen to try out the language outside the formal setting of a classroom.

Chairman Chris Evans said “We are delighted that the choir has agreed to come to Saith Seren as we always have a great night when one of our local choirs comes to perform.

”There’s a rich history of choral singing in Wrexham, so a night like this is a great representation of what we’re all about, that is, promoting local and national Welsh culture, especially through music.”

He added: “I’m pleased to say that we’re celebrating this anniversary at a time when things are busier than ever for us, and the future is looking bright.

”We’ve always been a popular venue for live music at the weekend, but our weekly Wednesday evening jam night is now a well-attended midweek event for local musicians.

“In addition to this, on Thursday, February 8, we are starting a monthly folk night, called gwerin yn y seren (folk

in the stars), hosted by Andy Hickie.

”It will be held on the second Thursday of every month (apart from May), which will complement the existing

monthly folk nights in the town centre at the Nag’s Head and Royal Oak.

“What will make gwerin yn y seren a little different is we hope it will have a distinctly Welsh flavour, in that we’ll have a good number of songs with a Welsh connection, and a few Welsh language songs too.”

He continued: “We’re very lucky to have the wonderful young band, The Trials of Cato, as our first guests, followed by a Welsh duo from Caernarfon, Tagaradr, on March 8.

“It will be very much an interactive ‘open mic’ night, and we want people to bring their instruments and take part, whether in Welsh or English.

“We have a PA system on site,

so performers can play unplugged or amplified as they wish.

“We pride ourselves on being a welcoming, friendly pub, which has a great set up for live music, so I’m confident gwerin yn y seren will establish itself in the local live music and folk calendar.”

Mr Hickie said: “I’ve always enjoyed playing at Saith Seren as it’s a great venue, and it gives

me an opportunity to use my Welsh.

“I’m aiming to host a traditional unplugged sing a round with a focus on learning and sharing folk songs for all abilities to join in especially Welsh language folk songs.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started, especially as we have the wonderful The Trials of Cato as our first guests

“If you haven’t heard them, I guarantee they will blow you away.”

Gwerin yn y seren folk nights start in Saith Seren on Thursday, Feburary 8 at 7.30pm.