Motorbike thieves strike in Hawarden to leave work pals stuck for transport to jobs

Two young men were devastated to find their motorcycles, worth £3,000 each, had been stolen from their drive.

Opportunist thieves struck Hillfield Road in Hawarden between 6.30pm and 11pm on Tuesday, shortly after the duo returned home and began unwinding after a hard day’s work.

Their “hard-earned” bikes are a white and blue Honda MSX, and a white and orange KTM Juke, both 125cc.

Motoring enthusiasts Hayden Gibson, 19, of Chester, and Ryan Davies, 20, of Hawarden, are now left without a way of getting to work at National Tyres and Autocare in Saltney and Chester.

Mr Gibson said: “The last time I saw my bike, I was riding it home from work on Tuesday. We pulled up from work at home, left both bikes on the drive like normal, and I went inside to have a shower.

“When I went to lock them away in the garage, they weren’t there.

“I feel a bit vulnerable because I can’t do anything now. I live with my friend Ryan and his nan has had to drive us to work.

“It’s not just us it’s affected, it’s everyone. It’s just a horrible thought and I’m gutted. I go to work every day to earn money to pay for the bikes and the insurance. People don’t think, do they?

“We rely on the bikes for everything we do. We can’t really rely on public transport and it’s too expensive to get a taxi every day.”

The bikes were Mr Gibson and Mr Davies’s pride and joy, and the pair only purchased them over a year ago.

Sian Edwards, Mr Gibson’s girlfriend, has taken to social media to appeal for witnesses or further information.

She told the Leader: “The two young lads, only 19 and 20, use these bikes to get to work and back, leisure and anything else, and is their only mode of transport.

“They work hard for their money and those bikes were both new. And now they’ve gone, from their doorstep from someone greedy and selfish with no thought of how that act of greed will impact both young lads’ lives.”

A spokesman for North Wales Police said: “We were called to reports of a bike theft on Hillfield Road, Hawarden, at 11.06pm.

Anyone with information about the thefts can contact us on 101, quoting reference number W008667.