POLICE are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man.

North Wales Police Wrexham rural team are appealing for information about 27-year-old Matthew Christopher Jones from Ponciau, who is wanted on suspicion of seven shoplifting offences in the Rhos area, one as recently as this morning.

Anyone who sees Matthew Jones or has information about his whereabouts can contact police on 101 with reference RC18005753.