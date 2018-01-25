Barrister appointed to lead Carl Sargeant inquiry

By David Humphreys

A barrister has been appointed to lead an inquiry into events leading up to an Assembly Member’s death.

The family of Carl Sargeant have confirmed that they have agreed to the appointment of Paul Bowen QC to chair the independent investigation into how matters were handled before the former Alyn and Deeside AM’s death almost three months ago.

Mr Sargeant, 49, was found dead at home on Englefield Avenue, Connah’s Quay, on November 7, just four days after being sacked as Welsh Government cabinet secretary for communities and children following allegations made about his personal conduct.

The married father-of-two denied all wrongdoing and vowed to clear his name.

In a statement, a spokesman for Mr Sargeant’s family said: "The family have agreed to the appointment of Paul Bowen QC to chair the independent inquiry into the events leading up to Carl's death.

"The family hopes the inquiry can commence imminently and solicitors are working to agree terms of reference to allow this happen.”

First Minister Carwyn Jones ordered the inquiry in the days after following his former Labour colleague’s death and has been under pressure for his handling of the situation.

Mr Jones, AM for Bridgend, said he had acted by the book and had no alternative but to sack Mr Sargeant.

In setting out the scope of the inquiry, a spokesman for the First Minister said a senior QC should carry out work to examine his "actions and decisions".

A Labour Party investigation into Mr Sargeant was closed officially a month after his death as it was “no longer possible” to continue, according to general secretary Iain McNicol.

Based at Brick Court Chambers in London, Mr Bowen practises “across the spectrum of public and administrative law, often with significant human rights, European Union or other international law elements”.

On the chambers website, Mr Bowen says he “has particular expertise in crime and regulatory cases with a public law flavour”.