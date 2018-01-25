Firefighters called to Wrexham Maelor Hospital

A HOSPITAL was evacuated after a smoke from an overheating microwave set off a fire alarm.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received an alert at 9.30am this morning that fire alarms were sounding in Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

One crew from the town was dispatched and remains at the scene.

It was initially understood there had been a small fire but a spokesman for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has now told the Leader: “There was no fire – it was an caused by a microwave overheating in the bereavement suite. Smoke set off the new alarm system.

”It is now under control and nobody was hurt. Staff and patients were evacuated as a precaution but everyone is now back in.

”The fire service removed the microwave and ventilated the area.”