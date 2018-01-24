Car destroyed in deliberate fire in Wrexham

A BLAZE which destroyed a vehicle was deliberate, fire chiefs have said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call shortly after 11pm last night reporting a car ablaze in Deva Way, Wrexham.

One crew from Wrexham attended the scene and used two hose reel jets to bring the incident to an end just before midnight.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service confirmed 100 per cent fire damage was caused to the vehicle and the cause of incident was deliberate ignition.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, the spokesman added.