Mental health service budget in Flintshire 'insufficient to meet current service demands'

The budget given to support mental health services in Flintshire is ‘insufficient to meet current service demands’.

A report to Flintshire Council’s social and health overview and scrutiny committee has detailed how a budget realignment for mental health services is being considered following an overspend over almost £300,000 in October on mental health residential care placements.

A total overspend of more than £700,000 was noted on three adult services by the corporate resources overview and scrutiny committee in December, with officers to explain the position to social and health members on Thursday.

Budget efficiencies of more than £1.4m have been identified across social services for 2018/19 so far but Neil Ayling, chief officer social services, warned that “demand continues to outstrip resources.”

Mr Ayling’s report outlined how increased Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards (DoLs) applications and delays to moving to a new delivery model on regulated services had impacted on the council’s overspend.

The chief officer described the “continued and ongoing pressure” in relation to mental health residential care placements.

The county currently supports 35 individuals in specialist type residential care through a community-based model and those treated are people deemed as high risk to themselves or others that may require round the clock supervision.

Mr Ayling wrote that “the need for specialist mental health placements has more than doubled over the past four years” with an average cost of placement priced at £3,000 a week, which could increase depending on the level of support required.

He said: “Staff and care providers work hard to rehabilitate individuals, to ensure greater individual independence and a reduced level of risk, as a result the cost of the package reduces.”

The chief officer added: “In summary the budget is insufficient to meet current service demands.

“In order to address the variances in the mental health budget consideration is being given to a budget realignment.”

A projected overspend of £320,000 was also recorded in resources and regulated services.

This area is made up of a number of direct care and support services, including 24 hour supported living for people with learning disabilities.

In his report, Mr Ayling said people with a learning disability are living longer and disability services support 425 people with varying degrees of conditions.

He said: “As a result of the Social Service and Well-being (Wales) Act, there are increasing numbers of people who are now eligible for support.

“In order to try and manage the demands and to reduce costs, we have significantly increased direct payments as a way of delivering the service more efficiently, and starting to embed the progression model, providing ‘just enough’ support.”

Mr Ayling said the later than expected move to an alternative delivery model had been a “contributing factor” to the overall budget pressure with expected longer term saving “in later years”.

A budget pressure of £180,000 has been included as part of next year’s budget planning.

A further overspend of £114,000 was noted in the county’s safeguarding unit which provides protection for children, adults at risk, looked after children and DoLs.

Mr Ayling’s report documented how a Supreme Court ruling in 2014 “significantly increased” the number of DoLs applications for local authorities, with 255 in 2014/15 compared to 13 the previous year.

To address demand, a budget of more than £200,000 was allocated, allowing for the recruitment of two social workers and use of a solicitor as well as costs for a doctor qualified under section 12 of the Mental Health Act 1983 and Court of Protection costs.

The chief officer stated how it was expected the number of applications would “reduce or stabilise” from 2016/17 but rather a 48 per cent increase was recorded.

“As a result of the increased demand, it has not been possible to reduce the number of social workers and the section 12 doctor costs, Court of Protection costs and additional advocacy costs have resulted in an overspend.”

Mr Ayling said “the true cost of the ruling” has been “greater than anticipated”.

Concluding his report, the chief officer said a “regular and robust detailed analysis” has been undertaken on service budgets while all other areas are projecting underspends.

He said: “Managers and staff work hard to ensure that any opportunities for jointly funded care packages are taken full advantage of, and over the pas 12 months have had some success in getting additional income from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.”

The chief officer added: “Demand continues to out strip resources, social services manager and staff continue to use an assets based approach supporting people to support themselves by way of promoting independence and just enough support.”