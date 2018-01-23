Hundreds sign petition calling for rush-hour service from Wrexham Industrial Estate to be reinstated

More than 350 people have signed an online petition supporting the reinstatement of a rush-hour service from Wrexham Industrial Estate back to the town centre.

The petition was started by 27-year-old Rosie O’Hagan, of Rhosddu, to help workers affected by the closure of the D Jones and Son bus company.

Since the firm stopped operating last month, the service has decreased from three buses between 5pm and 6pm to none at all.

As a result, frustrated workers have been faced with long waits, leaving some stranded as a result of missed connections, facing daily taxi costs or even having to walk miles in the cold to and from home.

Miss O’Hagan, who works at Redwither Tower on the industrial estate, began the petition after the current timetable was published on Arriva’s website as the official registered route.

She said: “Initially I thought the chaos was a temporary issue while the new providers worked out the routes.

“However once it became apparent that no rush-hour service would be forthcoming, I realised we needed to make people aware that people’s livelihoods are being affected by this public transport blackspot.

“It is simply unacceptable that one of the largest industrial estates in Europe isn’t serviced by public transport at peak times.

“Because buses are getting into the industrial estate at 9am, people are struggling to get to work on time.

“I was surprised by the number of responses to the petition but it shows there are a lot of people affected.”

One signatory to the petition said: “Because I miss the connecting bus home from Wrexham to Rhos due to the industrial estate bus not getting to Wrexham in time... I have to walk seven miles home.”

The issue is also worrying for business owners on the industrial estate with one commenting: “Some of my customers need to have transport between 5-6pm. I wholly support this petition.”

Grosvenor ward councillor Marc Jones, of Plaid Cymru, has pledged his support for Miss O’Hagan’s campaign, saying: “A good public transport network is essential for Wrexham and the rest of North Wales, especially for workers on the industrial estate.

“This petition is to bring back a service that was popular and much missed.

“I fully support Rosie’s campaign but we also need a complete rethink on public transport in this part of Wales.

“It’s no good spending money on a North-East Wales Metro scheme when you can’t maintain basic strategic services like the one from the town centre to the industrial estate.”

To see the petition visit www.change.org and search for ‘Wrexham bus’.

Cllr David A Bithell, lead member for environment and transport, said: “We have noted the online petition, but I should note that, as with all commercial bus operations, timetables are a matter for the providers.

“To be fair, Arriva has provided additional routes at short notice following the cessation of D Jones and Son. We have regular meetings with Arriva Buses and will bring this to their attention.

“We’re aware of the loss of bus services and officers are still working to fill the gaps.

“I’ve also written to the cabinet secretary Ken Skates and my counterpart lead members at Flintshire and Denbighshire to note our concerns regarding local bus services across the region.”