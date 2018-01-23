Flintshire man remanded in custody following attack on partner

A woman was attacked in her boyfriend’s car after they returned home from an evening taking pictures of the snow.

A court heard she ended up being kicked, punched, bitten, held by the throat and dragged out of the vehicle by her hair.

Police were alerted by residents who heard the victim’s screams from the car parked in Pentre Halkyn, near Holywell, on Monday night.

Callum Rogers, 23, of Allt y Plas in Pentre Halkyn, appeared from custody at Flintshire Magistrates Court and admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm, failing to provide a breath specimen and driving while disqualified.

He was remanded in custody pending sentence next week and was warned he could be committed to the crown court for sentence.

The Mold court was told the couple had been out in Rogers’ silver BMW and they had been to Clocaenog, near Ruthin, where they took pictures of the snow.

The victim alleged Rogers had drunk wine and had been driving but Rogers claimed the car had been driven by a friend.

Back at Pentre Halkyn at 11.15pm, it was alleged he was drunk and she looked at his phone and saw lots of messages and pictures of other girls, said prosecutor Rhian Jackson.

She woke him up to confront him and as soon as he realised what she was talking about he told her to get her shoes and to get out.

The prosecutor said the complainant wanted to talk but he was angry that she had looked through his phone.

She walked off, he followed her in the car and told her to get in.

The court heard she got into the driver’s seat, he shouted at her to get out and he was trying to pull her out of the car by her hair.

He slapped her across the face, said he would choke her and grabbed her by the neck with both hands.

Rogers was trying to pull her out of the vehicle and she was holding on to the steering wheel with all of her strength. She was having difficulty breathing as he was strangling her.

While she wanted to tell him to stop, she could not speak, Mrs Jackson said. He tried to get hold of her legs, she kicked out at him and he kicked her.

Rogers had “completely lost control”, Mrs Jackson said. He punched the victim eight times and she felt as if he was striking her everywhere.

She managed to pull herself into the car and to lock the door but the window was open and he was able to open the door again.

It was alleged he was laughing as he struck her and he was said to have hit her about 10 times within 20 seconds.

She was punched to the nose which she felt go pop and began to bleed. Police arrived to find her injured and her face covered in blood.

While she did not recall being bitten, she was found to have teeth marks to the back of the head and to the elbow.

She had a number of injuries including bruising and swelling to the face, head, and limbs.

Arrested and interviewed, he said he suffered memory loss after drinking and could not recall what had happened.

Mrs Jackson said it was a sustained assault involving punching and kicking, biting and an attempt to throttle her.

Rogers himself told the judge he was unable to understand what had happened and there were injuries which he really could not explain.

Defence solicitor Phillip Lloyd Jones said Rogers was also injured himself.

It was clear that “something untoward” had happened but even if he had acted in self-defence then it was clear his reaction was inappropriate.

“He accepts responsibility for the injuries sustained,” he said.

Mr Lloyd Jones applied for bail and put forward a bail address in Conwy but the judge remanded Rogers in custody pending sentence.