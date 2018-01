A woman was taken to hospital following a crash in Southsea.

North Wales Police Wrexham rural team confirmed on Twitter at about 5.30pm that Southsea Road was closed at the Talwrn Road junction due to a collision.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service told the Leader: “We responded with a rapid response vehicle and a female patient in her 20s was taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with minor injuries.”