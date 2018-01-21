Drink driver who caused Wrexham head-on crash fails to have three-and-a-half year ban lifted

A man who caused a head-on crash while nearly three times over the drink-drive limit failed in his bid to have his driving ban lifted.

Zbigniew Lasica, of Spring Road in Wrexham, had been banned for three-and-a-half years in September 2015 for causing the crash in St George’s Crescent in the town earlier that year.

But Lasica asked Deputy District Judge Gerallt Jones to revoke the ban.

Speaking through an interpreter, Lasica said that he found it difficult to get to work, and he quite often had to turn work down because he could not get there.

He also wanted to be able to give his child a lift to school.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said she understood Lasica also had a medical reason, in that travelling to and from work had become difficult after he had a heart attack.

She added that at 9.30pm on August 25, 2015, Wrexham Council CCTV operators noticed Lasica driving a Honda Civic from the Traveller’s Rest pub in Hightown before looping around St George’s Crescent and taking left turn onto Crescent Road

too wide.

Kenneth Hughes, travelling in the opposite direction, managed to stop but Lasica crashed into him.

Lasica started the vehicle but fled after Mr Hughes took the keys out

of the vehicle and was eventually arrested in the nearby Tesco

Wrexham car park

He later gave a reading of 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – compared to the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Miss Jackson added Lasica told police he had three beers and two vodkas at a friend’s house in a short space of time, and stupidly decided to drive his car home to Crescent Road as he did not want to leave it where it was parked.

He left the scene because he panicked, and was sorry for his actions.

The court also heard Lasica had previously been banned for drink-driving for 17 months in June 2013.

Lasica had been stopped on Mold Road, Wrexham earlier that month and gave a breathalyser reading in custody of 86 microgrammes – more than twice the legal limit.

Deputy District Judge Jones said he was not satisfied that there were grounds to remove the disqualification.

He told Lasica: “As you know, if you drive while disqualified, that would be an extremely serious matter and it

can – and often does – lead to an immediate prison sentence.”