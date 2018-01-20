Deliberate fire causes evacuation of Holywell flats

A BLOCK of flats was evacuated as firefighters tackled a deliberate rubbish blaze.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at about 8.30pm this evening reporting a blaze at flats in Well Street, Holywell.

Two crews attended the scene – one from Flint and another from Holywell – and used a hose reel jet, a thermal imaging camera and four sets of breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

A spokesman for the fire and rescue service told the Leader: “The cause was deliberate ignition to refuse and the only damage was to a quantity of rubbish in a refuse collection centre below the flats.

“Fortunately the incident was minor but the block of flats was evacuated.”

Nobody sustained any injuries and the incident was declared over just before 9.20pm.