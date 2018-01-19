Mold man kept £25,000 gold watch delivered by mistake to his workplace

A man who kept a gold watch delivered by mistake to his workplace had panicked when he found it was worth £25,000, a court heard.

Michael Bold, 47, of Llys y Wern, Sychdyn, Mold, received a 14 weeks suspended jail term and must do 200 hours unpaid work and pay £200 costs.

He pleaded guilty to stealing an 18 carat Patek Philippe rose gold watch which a courier firm was meant to deliver from Dublin to Boodles of Knightsbridge, London.

Magistrates at Llandudno were told Bold had intended to give the watch as a Christmas present but panicked when he discovered the value. Police had been informed of the loss.

“The watch was returned, fortunately for the defendant,” prosecutor James Neary said.

Mr Neary said an incorrect delivery label had been put on the package and it was sent to Denbigh.

Police went to Bold’s home and he immediately confessed that the watch was under his car seat.

Defence solicitor Dafydd Roberts said Bold had never been in trouble before and was a family man.

“In a strange way he was almost glad when police knocked on his door,” the lawyer remarked. He’d been panicking over Christmas.

“He buried his head in the sand, hoping it would all go away.”

He’d put the watch on one side at work to see if anyone claimed it but eventually took it.

“This isn’t the type of man who would do that normally,” Mr Roberts said. Bold wasn’t working at the moment.

Court chairman Darren Campbell said the theft was “foolish and opportunistic”.