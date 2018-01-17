A man believed to hold vital information about a fatal shooting could be in Wrexham.

Detectives investigating the murder of 18-year-old Yusuf Sonko are again appealing for a man from Toxteth, Liverpool, to come forward as they believe he could have vital information in relation to the murder.

An inquest into Yusuf's death was held earlier this week and the coroner returned a verdict of unlawful killing.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for 22-year-old Jason Curry to contact them as they believe that he may have information that could help them with their inquiries.

At around 8.30pm on June 3 last year, a report was received from officers on patrol of a man being found injured on Tagus Street, at the back of the shops on Lodge Lane.

When armed officers and the ambulance service arrived at the scene they found 18-year-old Yusuf, who had been shot in the street.

Yusuf was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital where he died a short while later.

Detective chief inspector Mark Tivendale said: “We have appealed for Jason Curry to contact us before and today just emphasises that we still need to speak to him.

”We believe that Jason, who also frequents Wrexham in North Wales and Cumbria, may have important information which could help us with our investigation and I would urge him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have information which could help us find those responsible to contact us, if they haven't done so already.

”Anyone with information can speak to us anonymously and in the strictest confidence if need be. Any information provided will be closely investigated by detectives.

”Your information could help us make significant progress in this investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw anything suspicious is urged to contact Merseyside Police’s gun crime hotline on 0800 230 0600 or leave information anonymously and for free with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.