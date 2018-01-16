Relief after puppy stolen from Penycae turns up 50 miles away

A PENSIONER has spoken of his relief after his missing puppy was found safely in Manchester.

Penycae resident Alan Robert Pritchard, 72, bought 15-week-old border collie Alfie in Lixwm six weeks ago and said he feared the worst when he realised the dog and his collar was not on its chain in his kennel on Saturday morning.

But to his astonishment, after reporting the dog stolen to the police, Mr Pritchard was told Alfie had been located in Manchester.

The father-of-three told the Leader police had informed him CCTV showed the dog had been released from a vehicle in the city.

Mr Pritchard, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, said: “On Friday night my wife Gillian went to the back door for a cigarette and she noticed our gate was open, which she thought was strange but she thought I’d opened it.

“We got up the next morning and when I looked out from the top window I noticed Alfie was gone.

“I went down to have a look and I saw that the chain was still there but not his collar.

“I thought I’d lost him or he’d been killed. I rang the police and the next day they told me he had been found – in Manchester.

“I had a shock when they told me that.

“They said a CCTV camera shows that a vehicle stops and then Alfie gets chucked out. He didn’t know where he was – how he didn’t get run over I’ll never know.

“He is chipped and this is how they found out who he belongs to. I think someone took him to give as a present but when they realised he was chipped they kicked him out.

“I’ve been very poorly and I could do without this sort of thing.”

Mr Pritchard, who is hoping to collect Alfie from Manchester on Thursday, is warning other dog owners to be vigilant.

Police confirmed a 15-week-old border collie was reported stolen from an address in Cristionydd, Penycae.