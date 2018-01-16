More than £1,000 raised in annual walk for fallen Connah's Quay soldier Peter McFerran

An annual walk staged in memory of a soldier who made the ultimate sacrifice for his country has raised more than £1,000.

Ann McFerran invited friends old and new to join her and her family on a sponsored walk from

Connah’s Quay to Chester in memory of her son.

Peter McFerran, from Connah’s Quay, died in Iraq in 2007 while serving in the RAF, aged 24.

The yearly journey took place in November, to mark Peter’s birthday and following his death, parents Bob and Ann set up a fund in his name.

The family has continued it since the appeal achieved its original aim of funding a new incubator for the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

Despite the bleak weather, this latest eight mile walk to Chester helped to raise £1,175.

The walkers were joined by friends from the Countess of Chester hospital, officers from the Salvation Army Corps in Connah’s Quay,

ex-RAF Regiment members as well as currently serving members, some of whom served with Peter, who had travelled up from RAF Honington.

Ann said: “Without our wonderful friends and supporters we would not be able to keep our promise to Peter – to never forget him and his friends.”

The family has also received helped by the Forces Support charity who have tidied up their garden into a memorial space.

Volunteers from the charity provide general maintenance around the home and garden and complete the jobs that have built up overtime while a family grieves or the work the lost family member would have done for his or her family.

They also encourage families who have suffered bereavement to start the process of getting back on track.

A memorial bench has been set up for the McFerrans at their home in Connah’s Quay for them to sit and relax.