Speed guns needed to help stop 'lethal' speeding in Wrexham community

VOLUNTEERS need equipment to help tackle speeding motorists on ‘lethal’ roads including outside schools, community leaders were told.

At a meeting of Caia Park Community Council Steve Jones, the main coordinator for Wrexham Community Speedwatch Group, told councillors he and his volunteers had monitored some roads in the estate including Queensway outside Gwenfro Community Primary School, which has a 20 mile per hour speed limit.

Over the course of an hour, he told the meeting, 73 cars were recorded at speeds between 24 and 32 miles per hour, seven cars were recorded at speeds between 35 and 40 miles per hour and two were travelling at more than 45 miles per hour, despite traffic calming measures.

He said on Cefn Road, which has a limit of 30 miles per hour, his team had clocked some drivers travelling at speeds of more than 60 miles an hour.

But a lack of speed guns has seen the group’s volunteers dwindle from 22 at the start of the year to 12 currently, which prompted Mr Jones to ask if the community council could help.

He said: “We are given some training by the police to use hand held speed guns to monitor certain areas.

“Caia Park has seven areas we’re authorised in. We send between two and three people out to that area and we are allowed to monitor during daylight hours only and nothing with speed limits more than 50 miles per hour.

“Our biggest issue is a total lack of resources. We don’t have the speed guns for people to go out with.

“We approached Smithfield Residents Association and we asked if there was any way they could help fund these guns. They are not overly expensive, they are £100 on Amazon.

“The residents association said they would approach the community council to ask if there was any help available to purchase additional guns.”

Cllr Jayne Johnson, chairman of Smithfield Residents Association, told the Leader: “Steve came in and gave us a presentation about the speed guns.

“We did discuss it and thought it was a good idea, especially in areas like Montgomery Road, because you can get people overtaking you when you’re sticking to the 20 miles per hour speed limit.”

Mr Jones said if the community council was to support funding for speed guns, he would guarantee at least two to three visits to the estate a week.

He also said if his team finds an area where speeding is continuously a problem, police officers will come out with equipment to issue fines and even consider a permanent speed camera, for example on the road outside Gwenfro Community Primary School, which he described as ‘lethal’.

Mr Jones added: “I am here to ask if there is any way Caia Council can help fund one, potentially two guns for us to use.

“That way we can put more people on the street and if nowhere else outside the schools to make them safer.”

The council heard Wrexham Community Speedwatch Group would not be able to directly apply for a grant as it does not have a bank account.

But Michael Morris, clerk to the community council, said Smithfield Residents Association would be able to help the community on their behalf, specifying that it would be used for the speed gun.

Mr Jones explained drivers caught by the gun get an advisory note sent to them on the first and second occasion, then a visit from the police on the third occasion, following which the number plate can be marked as ‘potentially anti-social’.

He added he will also be seeking support from other community councils across Wrexham.