Met Office issues weather warning for snow, ice and strong winds in North and Mid Wales

Snow, hail and blizzard-like conditions are set to hit most of North and Mid Wales - with warnings of winds of up to 80 mph in places.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place from the early hours of Tuesday morning until 11am on Wednesday, with Wrexham, Denbighshire and most of Powys likely to be the areas most affected.

The Met Office expect the worst of the conditions to strike on Wednesday and Thursday, with a further yellow weather warning for wind in place covering the whole of Wales.

It comes into force from 9pm on Wednesday and remains in place until 1pm on Thursday.

Snowfalls of up to 20cms can be expected on higher ground, with deposits of up to 8cms likely in more populated areas.

Hail, lightning and blizzard conditions are also possible in certain areas, forecasters warn.

Travel delays are possible and there is a chance of power cuts throughout the duration of the weather warning.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Very strong winds will affect parts of the UK during Wednesday night and into Thursday.

"The strongest winds are expected to transfer eastwards across the warning area before clearing by early afternoon. Road, rail and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations.

"There is also a possibility that some bridges may close. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage. Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, along with some damage to buildings."