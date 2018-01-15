Former university student, 24, jailed for distributing videos of babies being raped

A FORMER university student has been jailed for almost three years after he admitted distributing “vile” videos of babies and toddlers being raped.

Roy Austin Foulkes, 24, passed on 37 videos to other paedophiles, all of which were of the most serious category A.

He also pleaded guilty to making 655 category A images, 437 category B photos and a further 432 at category C.

Harrowing descriptions of the contents of the videos were read out at Chester Crown Court with one expert officer saying they were the most disgusting he had seen.

Foulkes, who studied at Wrexham Glyndwr University, was jailed for 32 months and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO). He must also sign on the sex offenders register for life.

Judge Simon Berkson said: “These videos showed vulnerable children and babies who must have suffered excruciating pain.

“The fact that people watch these videos means that children will continue to be abused in these most disgusting ways.”

Matthew Corbett-Jones, defending, stressed his client had pleaded guilty from the outset and had been “entirely candid” in police interview.

He accepted that the videos were “vile and abhorrent in the extreme” and said Foulkes had shown “genuine remorse”.

The barrister also outlined Foulkes' grim family history that included growing up in an environment where his mother was violently abused by his father.

They moved to a refuge where he became the victim of sexual abuse, Mr Corbett-Jones said.

Foulkes, of Forster Avenue, Weaverham, Northwich, now suffered with anxiety and depression and had been diagnosed as having the behaviour disorder ADHD.

Watching the videos had become a type of self-harm for Foulkes whose life had spiralled out of control, Mr Corbett-Jones told the court.