Grieving mother's pain over photo of late son stolen from car in Connah's Quay

A disabled grieving mother has spoken of her pain after thieves took a precious photograph of her late son from her car.

As reported in the Leader, Tracy Ann Wilkins, who suffers from chronic pain and tissue conditions, woke up at her home in Highmere Drive, Connah’s Quay, last month to find the Vauxhall Mokka car she relies on had been stolen.

After weeks of repairs and examinations by police, Mrs Wilkins has now got her “lifeline” car back but without a picture of her son Steven, 22, that she kept inside.

Her daughter’s vital coursework, car seats for her grandchildren as well as Mrs Wilkins’ driving licence and disabled parking badge were also stolen.

Speaking around the third anniversary of Steven’s death, who was severely disabled and died in 2015, Mrs Wilkins said she was hurt by the actions of those responsible for taking the photograph and damaging her car.

She said: “It was personal to me and my family and they threw it away.

“My daughter’s coursework was in there, she has exams this week, the car seats for my grandchildren, everything, it’s not like I’ve got the money to replace these things.

“It upset me so much that someone could be so low.”

Mrs Wilkins, a mother-of-four and grandmother-of-two, suffers from chronic pain and fatigue syndrome, as well as Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome – a rare inherited condition that affects connective tissue.

She told the Leader how her car had been left with smashed headlights, bodywork damage and even had the rubber seals around doors and windows pulled off.

North Wales Police confirmed a 25-year-old man from Flint had been arrested in connection to the theft of the car which was later found abandoned not far from Mrs Wilkins’ home. He was released under investigation.

Mrs Wilkins, who has been diagnosed as suffering with complex grief disorder following her son’s death, explained how the theft of her car had impacted on her emotionally.

She said: “I thought they couldn’t be so nasty.

“The amount of damage that was done, it’s like they’ve taken it for kicks and just wrecked it.

“My life hasn’t moved forward, I was Steven’s sole carer and sometimes I’ll still look out for the bus that would bring him home from his care group.

“In my heart I know he’s not there but my head needs to check.

“I hit a brick wall when he died, it’s like it was yesterday.”