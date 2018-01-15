Criminal behavour order to stop false 999 calls

A man who made dozens of false calls to police and the ambulance service has been told he was diverting resources from real emergencies which could result in a fatality.

Conrad Davies had mental health issues but the calls were made when he was intoxicated, magistrates said.

Davies, 51, of Llys John Dafis in Mold, was made the subject of a two year criminal behaviour order under which he is not to contact the emergency services unless there is a genuine emergency.

He was placed on a 12 month community order with rehabilitation and an alcohol treatment course and fined £50 with ££85 costs and a £85 surcharge.

Davies was also ordered to pay £500 compensation by Flintshire magistrates who warned him that his offending had deflected resources away from those in genuine need which could have fatal consequences.

Prosecutor Helen Tench said in one call he was asking about his medication and in another he wanted to complain about the ambulance service.

He became abusive when paramedics arrived, refused treatment and one on occasion wanted to know how the paramedics had voted in the election.

The Welsh Ambulance Service received a total of 123 calls on the 999 system and 82 were made to North Wales Police.

The court was told the calls cost the ambulance service £11,800 and diverted vital services.

He admitted that between June and November he sent by means of a public electronic communications network messages which he knew to be false for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another, namely North Wales Ambulance Service.

He admitted a similar offence between June and October involving North Wales Police.

Mrs Tench said Davies detailed several reasons by he required an ambulance but when paramedics arrived he refused treatment and was abusive.

The matter was reported to the police because his actions were diverting vital services and wasting a lot of resources.

Police received 80 calls on the 999 system despite being told not to do so. He refused to listen to advice.

In one 999 call he asked for his medication.

The prosecutor said in another he said he wanted to make a complaint about his surgery.

He rang 999 and asked police to attend because he wanted to make a complaint about the ambulance service.

It emerged that an ambulance had attended his home earlier that day but he repeatedly asked paramedics who they voted for in the election.

In one early morning 999 call he shouted “police” but his speech was slurred and the call handler could not understand what he was saying.

It was accepted that there was a mental health element to the case.

The court was told Davies was being treated by a psychiatrist.

Solicitor Phillip Lloyd Jones, defending, said that his client had a long-standing illness. He suffered from paranoid schizophrenia.

The calls coincided with a change in his medication and his abuse of alcohol.

He accepted that he drank alcohol every day. “The majority if not all the calls are done when he is drunk,” Mr Lloyd Jones said.

Davies had been reducing his alcohol intake and there had been no further calls since.

He understood the seriousness of his position and accepted he needed help.

Mr Lloyd Jones said there had been occasions when his client had used the 999 system when he genuinely needed help.

Probation officer Andrew Connah told the court Davies had been assessed and was suitable for alcohol treatment.