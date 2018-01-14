Asbestos removal at Wrexham Library 'was safe' says police chief

ASBESTOS was removed from Wrexham Library in line with health and safety procedures, the police commissioner has confirmed.

More asbestos than expected was discovered at the former Oriel Gallery space at the library, which will feature a public front desk for the police force.

The force is moving its Wrexham HQ to Llay Industrial Estate and the current high-rise base at Bodhyfryd – opposite the library – will be demolished.

Contractors MPH Construction have given assurances to North Wales police and crime commissioner Arfon Jones that the work at the library was carried out safely and correctly.

He said: “We always knew some asbestos would have to be removed because its presence had been identified before the work started on site in May last year and since then more asbestos has been discovered.

“I have been assured all removal works have been carried out in accordance with Health and Safety Executive (HSE) legislation, that appropriate notifications have been issued to the HSE and that all the work has been carried out by approved licenced contractors with background air monitoring testing and certification.

“Wrexham County Borough Council have also carried out asbestos removal works within their areas of the building which are outside of the leased area.”

Retaining a presence for officers in the centre of Wrexham, the former Oriel Gallery space at Wrexham Library was chosen as the preferred site for a town station which will feature a public front desk.

The multi-million pound new development of the HQ in Llay will house a 32-cell custody suite, solar panels on the roof and LED lighting.

Work began on that development on January 23 last year, with main contractors Galliford Try Building due to complete construction in August.