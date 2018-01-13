Survey says bigger brands and free parking are among top priorities for Wrexham shoppers

Bigger brands and free parking are among the top priorities for shoppers in Wrexham town centre.

Nigel Lewis, of Wrexham Savers, launched a survey on the Wrexham Town Matters Facebook page inviting the public to share what would encourage them to come to town more often.

The top result with 400 votes was bigger brands in the town, followed by free parking in second place with more than 270 votes.

The third highest result was a monthly farmers market but voters also called for more independent companies selling locally-sourced goods, play areas for children, a month long Christmas market, less pedestrianisation and fully occupied shops among many other results.

Mr Lewis said: “There were quite a few people who took part.

“We let them make their own options and say what they wanted.

“I thought it was an opportunity to see what people thought would bring them into the town and I think it was very positive.

“With the top one, the bigger brands, I think we need to make inroads into contacting some of these bigger names, showing them what Wrexham has to offer and encouraging them into the town.

“Perhaps when Henblas Square reopens that might bring some in.

“With the free parking, the charges in general are a lot more competitive than they were a few years ago but it is that old chestnut that there are places out of town like Cheshire Oaks which the town can’t compete with.

“The farmers market is something we can look at. We already have the street festival but I think we can look at improving the food offering or the opportunity of setting up a farmers market.”

On the subject of play areas for children, Mr Lewis added he does feel the town could benefit from more facilities, adding: “It is certainly something that needs to be considered.

“More family friendly things could encourage more people to come into the town.”

l Leader Comment – page 13.