'Feather in cap' for rugby club as BBC's Six Nations preview is to be broadcast from Mold

A Flintshire rugby club is to feature as part of BBC Wales’ Six Nations preview coverage.

The corporation’s ScrumV team is to present their build-up to rugby union’s annual international tournament at Mold Rugby Club on Sunday, January 28.

While information about the broadcast has only just been released, it has been a challenge for club secretary Sian Griffiths to keep it a secret having been told by BBC bosses Mold had been selected before Christmas.

She said: “We just got a phone call from the producer and they were coming north, interested in a number of clubs and they came in for a look around.

“They came before Christmas and checked us out before they called and confirmed it.

“It was a lovely Christmas present but I couldn’t tell anyone.”

The preview show was announced on Sunday’s edition of the rugby show’s highlights programme with work now underway to get the Chester Road clubhouse ready for the broadcast.

Sian said it was a huge moment for the club to be featured in the national spotlight.

“It’s very much a coup for us,” she said.

“We’re all very excited. We’re not sure what will happen but I’m sure they'll want to do something with our minis and junior teams on the day.”

The club, which boasts teams from under seven to its senior side, will have fixtures on the weekend of the broadcast and will be open throughout.

She said: “We’ve a big clubhouse so it’s always ready to be used.

“They don’t want us to change anything for the show – so it’s just business as usual up until then.”

ScrumV’s Six Nations preview show will be broadcast on BBC Two Wales on Sunday, January 28, from 6.30pm at Mold Rugby Club, Chester Road.