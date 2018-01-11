Tributes paid to popular community stalwart Sandie from Burton, Rossett

TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular volunteer who “put everyone else before herself”.

Funeral arrangements are now being finalised for Sandie Simpson, of Burton, Rossett, who died on December 21 aged 66 following a stroke.

She leaves behind her sons Gary and Brian, grandchildren Camille, Danielle and Shaun, great grandchildren Ella, Esmae and Reuben as well as her sisters Carol, Brenda and Christine and her brother Garry.

Brian Simpson, 43, told the Leader: “She put everyone else before herself and she never judged anyone.

“She had loads of compassion for people and took joy in helping them. She was a very popular and active member of the community.

“Everyone knew her and she helped a lot of families to raise children over the last 25 years. She was still an active part of many of those families.

“Her faith was very important to her and she always knew how to have a laugh. She will be sadly missed.”

Sandie, who was born in North Shields on Tyneside and moved to the Wrexham area in 1977, was a keen volunteer at Wrexham Foodbank.

John and Joyce Kight from Rossett, who both support the foodbank, were good friends with Sandie and said she was extremely well known and liked.

Mrs Kight, 64, said: “We’d known her 20 years and we met her through church at the Darland Fellowship.

“Sandie joined the foodbank in about March last year and she loved it. She couldn’t wait to come in on a Tuesday. She enjoyed the camaraderie and people coming in. Her family and volunteering were very important to her.

“She was extremely sociable, friendly, smiley. She would always give you a hug – she was known for her hugs. She was a very nice friend to have.

“She did attend the Women’s Guild in Gwersyllt and she loved that because of the different speakers and days out.”

Mr Kight, a member of the foodbank’s management team, told the Leader: “Sandie was unassuming and always had a word of encouragement for people. She was such a nice lady.

“It is only now with people wanting to know when the funeral is we’re finding out just how many people knew her. In the last six months she started going to the Salvation Army as well and she loved it.

“She was a little lady with a big heart.”

Sally Ellinson, project manager at Wrexham Foodbank, said: “Sandie chatted to everyone wherever she was – we’ve had so many people phoning up saying they knew her from around. Even on a day when she couldn’t get a lift she got two or three buses to get here.”

Sandie’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, January 24, at 11am at the Salvation Army in Rhosddu.

There will then be a service at noon at Wrexham Crematorium.

Donations collected at the service will be shared between Wrexham Foodbank and the Salvation Army.