Reservist soldier airlifted to hospital after canoeing in Llangollen has died

A RESERVIST soldier who fell in the River Dee has died, the Army has confirmed.

The Leader reported earlier this week how a canoeist was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after falling in the River Dee close to the Horseshoe Falls in Llangollen on Sunday.

An Army spokesman said: “We can confirm that a soldier who was serving as a Reservist with 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh has died following an incident.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

A North Wales Police spokesman told the Leader the man, who was aged in his late 20s and was from North Wales, was with a group of five people when he got into difficultly on the river and suffered a suspected cardiac arrest.