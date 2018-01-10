Police appeal to track down wanted man with links to Cheshire and North Wales

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with burglary, breaching a court order, harassment and recall to prison.

Joshua Austin-Tudor, 26, lives in the Childer Thornton area but is known to have links to the Chester, Ellesmere Port and North Wales areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 176 of January 7, 2018 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.