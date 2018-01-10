Ex-soldier from Flintshire jailed for Christmas Eve assault

A former soldier who served in the Gulf War has been jailed after he admitted a Christmas Eve assault on his partner.

Paul Roberts, of Yowley Road in Ewloe, received an eight week prison sentence at Flintshire Magistrates Court yesterday.

Magistrates said it was a sustained assault on a vulnerable person and his physical aggression was aggravated by a threat to kill.

Roberts, 46, had also displayed controlling behaviour by changing the locks at their home.

Roberts had earlier admitted assaulting Christine Elaine Roberts.

It was alleged that on Christmas Eve morning Roberts was still drunk and there was an argument over a Chinese menu. He shouted and pushed the victim’s chest.

She pushed him back and he said that if he had a knife then he would stab her, said prosecutor Justin Espie.

The victim went upstairs to the baby who was crying and Roberts left the property. Two cans of alcohol had been taken.

She left and that afternoon he contacted her saying he had a nice surprise for her – that he had changed the locks.

When she returned to the home with her mother and brother she found the locks had been changed but the door was not locked and Roberts was asleep inside.

After her family left there was an argument during which he struck her to the back of the head and said she deserved it.

He grabbed her wrist and asked her if she wanted him to bend her fingers back.

Roberts then punched her face, causing her lip to bleed.

She contacted her mother who rang the police. Officers arrested Roberts on suspicion of assault.

The Mold court was told the couple were planning a reconciliation and that her original victim impact statement had been withdrawn, together with an application for a restraining order.

Phillip Lloyd Jones, defending, said the couple had three children.

He had been in the Army between 1989 and 1994 and served in the Gulf War. He suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

It was accepted Roberts had temper issues and in recent times he had been drinking too much but he had undergone detoxification in custody.

He had sought assistance for his problems in the community and he said that while the incident had been unsavoury he said that thankfully there had been no injuries.

Probation officer Rachel Woodcock told the court that while he said he felt disgusted with himself, she felt he lacked any depth of understanding about the effect of his behaviour.

While Roberts was at a low risk of reoffending, she said that if he returned to the family home then the risk of serious harm would be high.

Miss Woodcock said she felt the risk could not be managed in the community “at this time”.

She said Roberts had not worked for 10 years as a result of ill-health.

Roberts had described the relationship with his partner as “beautiful and stable” and believed it would rekindle when the case ended.

But Ms Woodcock said the victim was particularly vulnerable.