RAF veteran promised secluded home near Holywell horrified by unexpected extension

A former soldier with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) promised safe housing says he is horrified a busy fire escape has been attached to his home without consultation.

Simon Davies, an ex-RAF serviceman since 1986, was provided with a refurnished flat in Bryn y Gwynt, Pen y Maes, near Holywell in 2013.

With backing from the British Legion, who he said he “couldn’t have done it without” and under psychiatric consultation, Mr Davies was allocated a flat in the Pen Y Maes set of maisonettes because they were “secluded” and offered “a safe, secure environment”.

But his world turned upside down when he began to notice construction workers outside his home, which he trusted was secluded and complete.

Mr Davies said: “On November 14 last year, I noticed workmen actually waving at me while I was making a cup of tea through my kitchen window.

“I thought to myself, ‘what’s going on?’ because I hadn’t been given any notice for any work on the building.”

Despite a lack of consultation or warning to himself or other residents, since November 2017, a large fire escape has been built directly outside Mr Davies’ flat.

He said: “The only notice I have had was from the housing company who came around handing out letters on January 3 this year – after it had been built.

“I understand and appreciate a fire escape needs to be installed, fair enough. But we haven’t been consulted. It’s a point of law that people can object to applications.

“So I went to county hall to put in a freedom of information request and I was absolutely floored when the member of staff there said no planning application had been made, and that for a fire escape, a planning application would have been required.

“I’m shocked that a government body as big as Flintshire council has overlooked something even I know about.”

Mr Davies, who served as a weapons technician in Germany, the USA and Saudi Arabia, and supported air operations in Iraq in 1995, feels as though housing and planning officials have neglected his mental health needs.

He said: “I’m just sick of it. Had I have viewed this place four years ago, as it is now, I would not have taken it because it’s not the right place for my mental health.

“The fire escape is always very busy, and it’s really put me back on edge. I’m having to contact my GP for help. I feel like people don’t know the side-effects of PTSD is loud bangs and noises.

“Christmas has been a nightmare with people going in and out willy nilly. My sleep is already bad and it’s getting worse and worse.”

Mr Davies said that “to add insult to injury” workmen directed him to take down his washing line on the balcony as it was hazardous to people passing, and that his clean washing has been knocked down and lost over the balcony edge.

Mr Davies feels as though he has been “passed around the houses” and is now planning to write an official complaint to Flintshire’s housing officer on the advice of the ombudsman.

He added: “The whole dynamic of the building has changed. Had I have seen the notice they should have put out, I would’ve objected.”

Mr Davies frequently has flashbacks to his time during the armed forces, and remembers particularly one occasion in Saudi Arabia, he and his colleagues were fired upon.

He told the Leader that he “still has nightmares” and loud noises such as neighbours moving on the fire escape at all hours, or loud construction work, has triggered his disturbing recollections and put him more “on edge”.

He questioned: “What about my personal history? I’ve been psychologically observed since 2010. If they’d have consulted us, we could have compromised. But now people are still going to come and go – it’s a free for all now.”

Steve Agger, Flintshire council’s housing service manager, said: “Flintshire County Council takes the safety of its tenants and residents seriously and strives to ensure compliance with statutory regulation. We continually work closely with North Wales Fire and Rescue Service who support us to deliver our Fire Risk strategy.

“Bryn Y Gwynt is a three storey block of flats with commercial premises to the ground floor. The flats are accessed through a single entrance door to a communal landing area. Following a FRA (Fire Risk Assessment) it was identified that a second fire escape route was required from the first floor communal landing area to comply with the Regulatory Reform Order 2005 (Fire Safety Order).

“The escape route has been located in the only position suitable for the safety of all building users.

“This is to ensure a viable escape route from each first floor flat is accessible in the event of a fire and it fully complies with building regulations.

“We have met with the tenant to discuss his concerns and we understood that he was satisfied with the need for this installation. We are aware that he has specific health issues and apologise for any disruption during these essential fire safety works; however the overriding safety of the whole block has to be our priority.

“The works are due to be completed this financial year. Upon completion, the escape route can only be used as an exit. All building users have been informed of this in writing.”

Pictures by Geoff Abbott