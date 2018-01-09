Major extension plans at Plas Hafod Hotel near Mold in bid to meet tourism demand

A HUGE jobs boost could be set to come to the area with plans in the pipeline for a major hotel extension.

The owners of the Plas Hafod hotel in Gwernymynydd near Mold have submitted proposals to Flintshire Council which, if given the go-ahead, would create at least 30 new full-time jobs.

Simon and Colette Buckley, who have owned and run the hotel for nearly 30 years, are looking to add an extra 30 bedrooms to the 11 the hotel currently has.

As well as creating more jobs, it is anticipated the development would play a part in efforts to boost tourism in the area, and the local economy.

If approved, the hotel would remain fully open during construction.

The hotel’s planning consultant Roger Griffiths said: “The number one message is that the hotel will remain open, and will not be affected during construction.

“It will happen in two phases. During the first phase, 30 bedrooms will be added to take the total number of rooms up above 40. That will take about 10 months, and then there will be a settling down period.

“In the second phase, the conservatory will go and will be replaced with a new entrance, a glass facade, the dining room will be expanded and there will be new toilet facilities.”

Mr Griffiths added that the development would fit in with the Welsh Government’s aims to attract and retain tourism to the county.

He added: “We have worked very closely with Cadw, and economic development and tourism to get to this stage.

“There is a need for better conference and exhibition facilities in the area, for people to host three to four-day events with places where everyone can stay.

“During those events, visitors and their families will go into town, into Mold and spend their money around the town or elsewhere around the area, golf courses and so on. Everyone benefits.”

Owner Simon Buckley said: “This will be the 29th year we’ve had the hotel and will be the biggest change since we did the banquet suite 20 odd years ago.

“It is the right time to do this, fingers crossed. Mold is becoming more popular with the number of events on throughout the year and Theatr Clwyd is enjoying a big uplift at the moment.

“There isn’t anywhere for people to stay at the theatre though and at the moment we only have 11 rooms, so hopefully we will be able to provide them.

“We will be looking for at least 30 new full-time staff, including a chef, housekeepers, porters, receptionists, waiters and waitresses, and marketing and maintenance. Hopefully we will get the go-ahead.”

Flintshire Council’s planning committee will make a decision on the plans at a future date.