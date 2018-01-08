Double celebration for dedicated Wrexham store worker

A SUPERMARKET worker who has racked up 40 years of service, has also celebrated her 80th birthday in style – on the till.

Sheila Gill, of Bryn Offa, has worked on the checkouts at Asda on Holt Road in Wrexham since March 3, 1978, and she celebrated her 80th birthday on Saturday morning exactly where she wanted to be – surrounded by colleagues and loyal customers.

The milestone makes her one of the oldest supermarket workers in the country.

To help her celebrate, Sheila’s co-workers decorated her checkout with balloons and presented her with gifts.

Bosses say she is very popular with colleagues and customers alike, with many shoppers queuing up just so they can be served by her.

Sheila put her long service down to the friendship of her colleagues and customers.

She said: “I didn’t think I would be here for 40 years.

“It started off as just a little job, but I enjoyed it so much I stuck with it.

“Really it’s all about the customers, you make friends, especially among the elderly. They come in and talk to you about their families and if they have any problems they want to chat about.

“It’s the company as well, everyone I work with is really nice.”

Sheila has no plans to retire any time soon.

“Time has flown by”, she said.

“A few weeks ago I saw that I was coming up to 40 years and couldn’t believe it.

“If they let me stay, I’ll stay longer. I just want to let people know I’m very happy and wouldn’t change it for all the world.”