AN AIR ambulance was sent to assist an injured man near Wrexham.

Welsh Ambulance Service staff received a call at 11.10am reporting a man had been injured on Maes-Y-Ffynnon Road, Minera.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We sent the Wales Air Ambulance and two crews in emergency ambulances and a man was taken by road to Wrexham Maelor Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”