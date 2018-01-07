Beauti-fuel! Flintshire Council scoops £2.7m to keep hundreds of homes warm this winter

FLINTSHIRE Council has secured £2.7 million to keep hundreds of homes warm this winter.

The authority has been successful with a bid for energy efficiency funding and has been awarded

the £2.7m boost from the Warm Homes Fund.

This money will be used to install central heating systems and energy efficiency measures in up to 500 properties across Flintshire and to provide broader energy and health assistance across North Wales over the next three years.

The £150m Warm Homes Fund has been established by National Grid, administered by Affordable Warmth Solutions, a Community Interest Company (CIC) and is funding other similar schemes to tackle fuel poverty across England, Scotland and Wales.

The objectives of the Warm Homes Fund are to increase comfort in

non-gas fuel poor households, reduce bills and improve health outcomes for some of the most severe levels of fuel poverty.

This will be welcome to some of the 9,000 householders in Flintshire whose properties currently do not have access to mains gas.

The scheme will be open to council tenants, tenants of housing associations and owner occupiers who meet certain eligibility criteria.

The funding provides opportunities to install a range of energy technologies that will be assessed to ensure they are appropriate for both the properties and the householders.

In areas where gas is available improvements could include the installation of energy efficient boilers.

For more rural areas where a gas connection is not feasible or commercially viable then more innovative forms of technology such as air source or ground source heat pumps will be considered.

All measures will seek to make properties more comfortable, make energy costs more affordable and reduce greenhouse emissions.

Jeremy Nesbitt, managing director of Affordable Warmth Solutions said: “We are excited about this investment from National Grid.

”Solving the issues associated with fuel poverty continues to challenge many of our stakeholders and the feedback we’ve already received provides evidence of how the Warm Homes Fund will make a positive difference to thousands of homes throughout the country.”

In addition through working in collaboration with its partners, Flintshire Council will seek to assist vulnerable households and communities to alleviate their debt and poverty concerns.

By tailoring advice and support to their specific needs, the intention is to improve the health and wellbeing of up to 3,000 residents across north Wales, as well as addressing their energy costs and consumption.

Flintshire Council’s chief officer for community and enterprise, Clare Budden, said: “In light of the recent harsh weather Flintshire has been experiencing, the county council is delighted to announce that it will be able to offer support to a number of households that have had to endure poor heating systems and high fuel costs.

”By working with our network of partners over the next three years we hope to make a significant difference to those people who are living in fuel poverty and I am confident that this project will deliver substantial social, community and environmental benefits.”

For more information on the scheme and to find out whether you are eligible for support contact: 0800 954 0658 or healthyhomeshp@flintshire.gov.uk